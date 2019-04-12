HOUSTON — A man convicted of stomping his girlfriend’s cat to death was sentenced Tuesday to 6 years in prison.
Javontae Isaiah Thrasher, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this year to animal cruelty.
Prosecutors said Thrasher and his girlfriend were breaking up at their Northshore apartment on Jan. 25 when his girlfriend tried to leave with the cat. They said Thrasher knocked the cat to the ground and kicked it “like a soccer ball,” according to one witness.
The witness told police Thrasher stomped the cat six or seven times before picking him up and moving him to a dumpster.
Thrasher was previously convicted two years ago for injury of an elderly for assaulting his 72-year-old great-grandmother.
