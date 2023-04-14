DOJ: Man sentenced to 60 years for production of child pornography

The Department of Justice conducted a search warrant and found multiple videos of child pornography on Andrew Couch's phone, according to DOJ.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 60 years for producing child pornography, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

In December 2019, a search warrant was conducted at Andrew Couch's home after receiving reports that he was distributing child pornography. His phone was taken and forensically examined, according to the department.

What was found on his phone were multiple videos of child pornography produced by Couch, where the DOJ said he engaged in sexually explicit acts with a child visiting his home. They also found thousands of other images and videos of child pornography of unidentified children on his phone, DOJ said.