Man sentenced to life in prison after conviction for 2017 murder

Judge Steve Sword sentenced Locke to life in prison on the first-degree murder count and set the case for sentencing for the remaining counts on Dec. 13.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Prosecutors in District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit obtained convictions against a defendant who lured a victim to a drug deal in order to execute him, according to a release from the DA's office.

Phillip Jerome Locke, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the DA.

Judge Steve Sword sentenced Locke to life in prison on the first-degree murder count and set the case for sentencing for the remaining counts on Dec. 13.

In a four-day trial, Assistant District Attorneys Kevin Allen and Hector Sanchez explained to the jury that on Oct. 29, 2017, Knoxville Police Department Investigator Tim Riddle responded to a homicide at 900 Baker Avenue, according to the release.

At the scene, officers found that the victim had been shot multiple times in the head, according to the DA's office. The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim and Locke knew each other because the victim was friends with Locke’s brother.

A few months earlier, Locke’s brother was murdered in a shooting, and Locke began to suspect that the victim was somehow responsible.

The release said Locke then lured the victim to meet under the guise of a drug deal. Locke convinced the victim to drive him to Baker Avenue. Once on Baker Avenue, Locke shot the victim in the head three times.

Locke then went to the driver’s seat, removed the victim from the car and left him in the street, according to the DA. He got in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove over the victim while fleeing from the scene.

“Dangerous, violent offenders who have so little regard for human life deserve to spend the rest of their lives in prison to make sure others in our community are not victimized,” Allen said.

At sentencing, prosecutors will seek to run the sentences for the additional counts consecutive to Locke’s life sentence, according to the release.

In Tennessee, life in prison means the defendant must serve 51 years in prison before he can meet with the parole board.