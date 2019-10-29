BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee man who shot and killed his wife at the dental office where she worked will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty in court Tuesday morning.

In February, investigators said Harry Weaver went to the Colonial Heights dentist office in Kingsport with a gun. He used the back door to walk into the office and fatally shot 52-year-old Kelly Weaver, who was divorcing him.

A patient in the office with a concealed carry permit used his gun to shoot Weaver. The Sullivan County sheriff called that man a hero and credited him with stopping Weaver from shooting anyone else.

Weaver, who had to be hospitalized with gunshot wounds, was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon

A judge sentenced Weaver to life in prison Tuesday, according to WCYB.