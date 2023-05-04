DA: Man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting girlfriend

Ronald Eugene Fox, II, was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and false report, according to a release from the District Attorney's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The District Attorney's Office said Thursday that a 33-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison after murdering his girlfriend after she decided to end the relationship.

According to a press release, Ronald Eugene Fox, II, was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and false report. They said after a jury returned with their verdict, the judge imposed a sentence of life in prison.

The release said that Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a 911 call in May 2021 to find the woman shot and killed in the laundry room of her home. According to the release, officers learned that she was unhappy with her boyfriend, Fox, and wanted to end their relationship.

They said that they "interviewed Fox multiple times and caught him in several lies." They said Fox claimed he was not present during the shooting, but the release said gunpowder residue was found on his clothes.