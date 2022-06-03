Knoxville man sentenced to six years in prison after car crash resulting in young child's death

Daryl Rollins, 26, was sentenced Friday by Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steve Sword. He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in March.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will spend six years in prison after he was sentenced Friday in a fiery car crash that resulted in the death of a child.

Daryl Rollins, 26, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in March. He had 15-month-old Haizley Roper and her father with him in a car in May 2021 when he ran through a stop sign, speeding on Buffat Mill Road.

Investigators previously say Rollins narrowly missed another vehicle before his car ran off the road, crashed and ignited — bursting into flames. Haizley died in the crash and her father, Lennox, received serious injuries.

Rollins got out of the car and left the scene before officers responded to the crash, the Knoxville Police Department said.

A fundraiser to help Lennox and Haizley raised more than $24,000 in May 2021.