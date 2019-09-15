A man is seriously wounded after an overnight shooting in downtown Knoxville, according to police.

KPD said officers responded to UT Medical Center for a shooting investigation around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, investigators said they found a 26-year-old black male victim with serious injuries.

Officers said the victim told them the shooting happened at the intersection of Willow Avenue and Patton Street near Hall of Fame Drive.

KPD said no suspects are in custody. The violent crimes unit is investigating the shooting. We will update this story as we get more information.