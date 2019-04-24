KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is seriously wounded after a shooting in Northwest Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a home at the 5500 block of Melstone Road off Merchant Drive to investigate a shooting around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for what appeared to be a serious wound.

Investigators and forensic experts are on the scene and the investigation is underway. No suspects have been identified.