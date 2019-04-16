KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder in Georgia fled to Knoxville and shot the 2-year-old daughter and girlfriend of a friend without warning, according to warrants.

Victor Parson was arrested Monday morning after he fled from Knoxville police on Sunday evening following the shooting.

Parson was visiting longtime friend Troy Anderson on Sunday, according to warrants. The two men ordered pizza and sat in a car outside Anderson's home waiting for it to arrive.

Anderson told investigators that Parson "had been behaving oddly over the course of the last several weeks and while he knew the suspect smoked marijuana, his behavior become so bizarre he asked him what else he was using."

Knoxville Police Department

Parson told his friend he recently begun using heroin and ice, according to the warrants.

When the food arrived, the men went inside to eat then sat around and talked. Then Parson suddenly turned violent.

"Mr. Anderson stated out of the blue, the suspect stood up, pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at his two-year-old daughter and fired," the warrant states.

The bullet hit the toddler in the abdomen then struck Anderson's girlfriend in the thigh, according to the warrant. She ran out to get help and Anderson grabbed the child and followed her, saying he feared Parson would also shoot him as he ran.

Parson then fled in a silver Grand Marquis. Officers did track him down in the car later, but Parson was able to get away. He was arrested the next day after a tip from the public.

KPD also learned that Parson was wanted for murder in DeKalb County, Georgia.