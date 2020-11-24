Man shot by deputy during Knox County confrontation has Illinois criminal record

Skyler Charles Petrancosta is recovering at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The man shot by a Knox County deputy after authorities say he fired into homes and cars in a Powell neighborhood faces drug-sales charges in Illinois and just got a divorce, records show.

Skyler Charles Anthony Petrancosta, 28, continues to recover at University of Tennessee Medical Center while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks into the officer-involved shooting, the TBI said Tuesday.

On Saturday morning, residents of a Powell neighborhood made multiple 911 calls to the Knox County Sheriff's Office about someone in dark gray pickup truck firing shots at cars and homes.

One resident on wooded Norman Lane reported the gunman had come into his home, according to the Sheriff's Office. Resident Joseph Gandy told WBIR the man went into two homes.

At least one bullet went into Gandy's home. Gandy said he fell to the floor to avoid being hit.

When deputies arrived, they confronted Petrancosta in the street. After he refused to drop his weapon, he was shot, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The TBI is reviewing the shooting and will turn over its findings to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office.

While Knox County records list a Clinton address for Petrancosta, he's spent most of his life in the Chicago area.

He's previously been convicted of domestic battery in DeKalb County, Ill., for an incident in which he dragged a female by her hair and shoved his fingers down her throat. He's also been convicted of impersonating a peace officer in Kane County, Ill., and he's served time in the Illinois correctional system for violating probation, records show.

He has a "history of theft and domestic battery," documents state.

According to DeKalb County records, he got a divorce earlier this year. His Facebook notes that he's now "divorced."

In August 2018, records state, he twice sold Adderall to a confidential informant working on behalf of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

One sale occurred Aug. 28, 2018, when he is alleged to have sold 15 Adderall tablets to the source. Earlier that month, he'd also sold 8 Adderall tablets to a source, records state.

The felony complaints were filed Nov. 6 of this year in DeKalb County Circuit Court.

In the early 2010s, he briefly pursued an interest in extreme, "cage" fighting.