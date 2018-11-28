A man is being transferred to Blount County Jail after getting picked up by Knox County officials on charges of aggravated animal abuse.

Deputies were dispatched to the vacant home of Samuel B. Hayes on Klair Court back in September, after reports of a dog inside. Once there, authorities found an emaciated tan dog in distress. While there was no food or water left available for the dog, officers found bags of dog and cat food on the kitchen table. Witnesses told deputies no one had been at the residence for at least three weeks.

The dog is now recuperating at the Blount County Animal Shelter while Hayes awaits trial.

