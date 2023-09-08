CCSO: Death investigation underway after man stabbed in Speedwell area

Officials responded to the north side of Claiborne County at around 10:45 a.m. after they received a call from dispatch that a man had been stabbed.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office announced they will be investigating a death that happened Friday morning.

CCSO responded to the Speedwell area at around 10:45 a.m. after they received a call from dispatch that a man had been stabbed. After arriving, deputies found a male victim who was treated by EMS but was pronounced dead at the scene, CCSO said.

The victim was sent to the Knox County Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Based on the initial investigation, CCSO believes that the persons involved were known to each other and there is no danger to the public.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.