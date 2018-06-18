A man is dead and a woman is facing a second-degree murder charge following a fight inside a West Knox County restaurant.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Timothy Cox died Sunday after he was stabbed by 38-year-old Rickeena Leaosha Hamilton.

Rickeena Hamilton

The sheriff's office said Hamilton and Cox had gotten into a fight inside Bull Feathers Cafe West at 10535 Kingston Pike Sunday night. When the two were leaving, deputies said Hamilton stabbed Cox with a knife. Cox was suffering lacerations to his throat, when authorities arrived on scene.

Cox was taken to Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Hamilton without incident in South Knox County following an investigation. The KCSO said she has a criminal history in Knox County involving disorderly conduct, public intoxication, drug charges and theft.

Hamilton is being held at the Knox County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

