Records: Man stabs former neighbor at stoplight, complains victim was throwing trash on his property

Johnathan Stout said Phillip Kupris had been throwing trash on his property over the past several weeks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man stabbed his former neighbor at a stoplight on Maynardville Pike after he said the victim was throwing trash on his property, authorities said.

On Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a man that had been stabbed at the Weigel's at 6532 Maynardville Pike.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, identified as Phillip Kupris, outside of his vehicle, parked near the front door of Wiegel's. Officers said that Kupris had lacerations to his arm and there was blood on the ground around the vehicle.

According to a report, Kupris said that he had been at the red light on Rifle Range Road at Maynardville Pike when Johnathan L. Stout approached his vehicle. Kupris rolled down his window and Stout drew a handgun and pointed it at Kupris' head, and told Kupris that he was going to kill him.

Kupris then exited the vehicle and while doing that, Stout pulled a knife and began attempting to stab him, according to records.

Kupris said that he was able to break free from Stout by grabbing him by the beard and throwing him to the ground. He was able to run back to his truck and drove through the red light onto Maynardville Highway and on to the Weigel's where he called 911.

Kupris provided officers a description of Stout. Kupris added that he knew Stout because they used to be neighbors and he used to call him "Johnny". Kupris said that he had not seen Stout in eight years, but that he had issues because Stout was vandalizing things on his property. Kupris said he did not know sure why Stout attacked him.

During an EMS examination, medics said that Kupris had a laceration on the left ear, a laceration on the left torso/flank, and multiple severe lacerations on the left forearm. Kupris was transported by his wife to University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to records.

Officers were able to locate Stout at his residence on Rifle Range Road.

Before officers asking any questions, Stout said that Kupris had been throwing trash on his property over the past several weeks and that he has an open investigation against Kupris for this.