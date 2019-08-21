A man suspected in a Nashville murder in 2018 was taken into custody Wednesday on the University of Tennessee's campus.

The U.S. Marshals Service said a team located Jyshon Forbes, 25, in East Tennessee and arrested him safely on the Knoxville campus.

Forbes was wanted after an indictment for robbery and homicide was returned on Aug. 2, 2019 in the murder of Shamar 'Fifty' Lewis.

According to authorities, Lewis was shot and killed in an apartment complex on Ben Allen Road in Nashville on Feb. 20, 2018.

Forbes and two others were indicted in his death. Forbes was the last remaining suspect in that case who was not in custody, and investigators believed he may have relocated to East Tennessee.

Forbes was taken to the Knox County Detention Center to be processed and will eventually be extradited to Davidson County.

Marshals were joined by a task force that included UT police, Blount County deputies, and Knoxville police.