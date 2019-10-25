DECATUR, Ala. — A suspect is in custody for the murder of a 16-year old high school student in Decatur, Alabama.

Tania Rico went to Austin High School and was discovered dead Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at Bluebird Apartments.

Decatur Police said 19-year-old Bernandino Matias was later found in Knoxville at 3:15 a.m. Friday and taken into custody on murder charges. Police are working to extradite him to Alabama.

Police said a gun was not used in the crime. They initially thought it was a shooting, but found that to be untrue; however, they’re not releasing how Rico was killed. The 911 call came in as a disturbance call.

Police also aren’t saying what Matias was doing in Knoxville, if the apartment at Bluebird Apartments was Rico’s home, or any guess to the motive.



Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617.