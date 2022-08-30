Man taken into custody following disturbance at West Knoxville apartment

KPD negotiators responded to the scene about noon Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charges are pending after a Knoxville man fired gunshots Tuesday morning in his apartment in a disturbance that authorities say started as a landlord-tenant "dispute," according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The incident happened on Brentway Circle in West Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland.

"As officers and maintenance staff were at the door of the apartment, the resident fired two shots from inside the apartment at the door," a statement from Erland reads.

Crisis negotiators went to the scene about noon.

Eventually the man agreed to leave the apartment. Police took him into custody without incident.