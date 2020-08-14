Man treated after being found bleeding in the middle of a road in North Knoxville Thursday night

Officials said calls came in around 6:18 p.m. Thursday about a man who was lying in the road with several cuts on his harm.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said that a man was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after Knoxville Police officers found him lying in Rowan Road, in North Knoxville, with several cuts and bleeding profusely.

They said that calls came in about the man around 6:18 p.m. Thursday. Police and fire officials responded to the calls before EMS arrived. Before they put a tourniquet on his arm, they said a woman was trying to use her belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Officials said that the man was intoxicated and under the influence of an unknown substance when he began jumping in front of cars. A juvenile driver stopped for the man and he began punching the passenger side window, slicing his arm, officials said.

The driver then drove down the road and waited for officers to arrive, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department. A woman with the driver was trying to help the man when officers arrived, authorities said.