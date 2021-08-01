Man wanted for attempted murder of law enforcement officer arrested in Loudon Co.

Isaac Pennington was charged with 17 different counts including DUI, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Lenoir City man wanted for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer has been arrested after a brief chase during a traffic stop in Loudon County, deputies said.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said that on Thursday around 2:30 pm, Deputy Clay Jenkins attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 Acura driven by Isaac Hunter Pennington.

Pennington, who had multiple outstanding warrants out of Blount County, fled from Jenkins on Old Highway 95, deputies said.

According to deputies, Pennington was wanted for attempted murder against a county law enforcement officer.

During the chase, LCSO Corporal Lance Anderson attempted to deploy spike strips to disable the Acura and was outside his patrol car alongside Old Sugarlimb Road.

Deputies said that as Anderson attempted to deploy the spike strips, Pennington veered his vehicle in the direction of Anderson, nearly striking him.

Pennington ran into a field and fled on foot and after a short foot pursuit was captured by Deputy Jenkins.

He was charged with 17 different counts including DUI, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and attempted first-degree murder.