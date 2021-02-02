Man wanted for kidnapping, raping woman in downtown Nashville

The suspect is described as a white man who appeared to be in his 50's with salt and pepper hair and a camouflage shirt.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sex Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who kidnapped and raped a woman Monday morning 30 minutes outside of Nashville.

The woman and a male acquaintance got into the suspect's truck after confusing him for a rideshare around 2:45 a.m. at a downtown Nashville bar.

The suspect drove the two to a short-term rental on 9th Avenue North where he sped off with the woman still in the car when the male acquaintance stepped out of the vehicle.

The woman reported that she was taken to a field about 30 minutes away and sexually assaulted before the man returned to the rental and dropping her off.

The vehicle was a 4-door black Chevrolet pickup with multiple Harley Davidson insignias, including a front vanity plate for the Tennessee American Eagle Foundation. A tool storage box is in the bed with a tint strip on the front windshield, fender flares, and running boards.