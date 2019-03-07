HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused in a Hawkins County officer-involved shooting has turned himself, according to the sheriff's office.

Jason C. Collins, 34, of Mooresburg, turned himself into Hamblen County authorities Wednesday night and the sheriff's office said he was transferred to the Hawkins County jail and booked in around 11:50 p.m.

He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, the sheriff's office said.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, deputies were called to Short Road just before 8:30 p.m. to check out a possible car crash and a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies said they saw a green Honda Civic parked behind a residence at the end of the road. According to the report, when Cpl. Stacy Vaughn tried to speak with the driver, the car accelerated towards him. Vaughn, who the sheriff said was in fear for his life, fired two shots in the direction of the car as he was getting out its way.

Collins then reportedly hit another patrol car with two deputies inside and almost hit deputy Raymond Owens, who was next to his own patrol car. Owens fired one shot from a twelve gauge shotgun that hit the car while he was retreating, the report said.

Collins, who was not hit by gunfire, then crashed the car and ran.

When the incident happened, the sheriff said he was out on a $1000 bond for an aggravated assault.

Deputies said they found a loaded 380 caliber handgun in Collins' car. When the incident happened, the sheriff said he was out on a $1000 bond for an aggravated assault.

Sheriff Hawkins said the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.