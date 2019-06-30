UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A man with warrants out of three counties is on the run in a north Georgia community with deputies close behind hoping to find his trail again.

Joshua Lee Bryant was being arrested on Friday by authorities in Gilmer County when he allegedly took off. Now he has warrants in Gilmer, Union and Fannin counties.

Among them are charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, obstruction, burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and entering an automobile - all felonies. According to a statement from the Union County Sheriff's Office, he also has numerous traffic violations and pending charges on his record.

At that time he was last seen off of State Highway 325, John Smith Road, Tate Road and Hawks Claw Road in Union County.

However, the latest update from Union County suggests Bryant was spotted by one of their deputies in the area of W Culberson and Voyles Town roads. However, as night sets on a second day, he's still on the run.

Bryant is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a barbwire tattoo on one arm.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 immediately.

