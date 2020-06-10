Man wanted in Ohio homicide arrested at McGhee Tyson Airport

The U.S. Marshals Service for the Eastern District of Tennessee said Carlos D. Dotson, 25, was being held until he could be extradited to Ohio.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A man sought by authorities in an Ohio homicide was arrested Monday at McGhee Tyson Airport.

The U.S. Marshals Service for the Eastern District of Tennessee said Carlos D. Dotson, 25, was being held until he could be extradited to Ohio. Dotson was an inmate at the Blount County Jail, records show.

The arrest occurred about 12:30 Monday.

"The fugitive investigation led officers to believe Dotson was in Tennessee, and U.S. marshals were able to intercept and safely apprehend him at the McGhee Tyson Airport yesterday," a news release from Marshal David Jolley states.

U.S marshals and members of the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, including officers from Blount and Anderson counties and the Knoxville Police Department, made the arrest. Details about the arrest weren't immediately available.

Dotson is accused of shooting to death a 36-year-old man Sept. 23 in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, in Cuyahoga County.

Dotson fired several shots into the man's head and back, according to the Marshals Service.