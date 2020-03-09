Man wanted in Scott Co. on multiple charges including sexual battery, kidnapping and assault

Authorities said you should not approach Willoughby if you see him. You should call 911 or the Scott Co. Sheriff's Office at 423-663-2245.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, and sexual battery.

Charles "Vincent" Willoughby was last seen carrying a backpack in the Tombstone Road area near Low Gap Rd. in Helenwood, according to the sheriff's office.

While the post doesn't release any details of a crime, it says Willoughby is wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, leaving the scene of an accident, interference with emergency calls, and reckless endangerment.

He is 6'3", weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.