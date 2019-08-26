KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man wanted on attempted murder and gun charges was arrested at the Weigel's on Chapman Highway Monday.

Denzel Flemmings was taken into custody by the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

He was wanted on Knoxville Police Department charges of attempted first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force is U.S. Marshals-led. It's a multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force that targets the most violent offenders, including those wanted for murder, assault, sex offenses, and other serious offenses throughout the state and county.

KCSO