Knoxville police searching for man facing domestic assault charges since July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges.

They said Sylvester J. Williams, 57, was last seen in West Knoxville in the area around Piedmont Street. According to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, he could be armed.

He is around 5'7" tall and weighs around 160 pounds, according to ETVCS. They also said he is bald and has brown eyes. He has been wanted since July 22, 2022, they said.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to ETVCS. They can submit a tip online, or call them at 865-215-7165.