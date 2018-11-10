A short police chase ended with two people in custody on multiple felonies Thursday, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The Special Investigations unit, Highway Interdiction and Narcotics Division took Zachary Miller, 34, and another woman into custody at the dead end of Cannon Lane in East Knox County.

Investigators said Miller has been evading detectives with multiple warrants on file. The suspects were spotted by officers at the Exxon gas station on Strawberry Plains Pike.

The suspects allegedly fled from officers and a short pursuit happened. Officers said they lost the suspects but then found an abandoned vehicle nearby. A K-9 was deployed and tracked the suspects to a neighboring field.

Officers found two drills and numerous hypodermic needles in the car, the sheriff's office said.

Miller was wanted on multiple felonies. The sheriff's office said it will release more information on charges at a later date.

