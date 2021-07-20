KPD: Man wanted on several outstanding warrants arrested after shooting in the Western Heights area

Joshua Welcome was previously arrested on May 15 and on June 28, KPD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police said that a man wanted on several outstanding warrants has been arrested after a shooting reported in the Western Heights area on Monday.

On July 19, 9-1-1 dispatch received a call regarding a possible shooting in the Western Heights area that allegedly involved 24-year-old Joshua Welcome, who was wanted on five outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and one outstanding warrant for domestic aggravated assault, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

No injuries were reported during the shooting, but KPD officers said they were able to identify the vehicle being driven by Welcome.

KPD said the vehicle was later located at a residence in the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue and officers responded to that location to arrest Welcome.

Police said that Welcome was found inside of the residence and arrested.

Based on the evidence, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

During a search of the apartment where Welcome was located, officers said they found a denomination of U.S. currency, over 34 grams of marijuana packed in multiple separate packages, and drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the six outstanding warrants, police said that Welcome was also charged with schedule VI drug violations, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of conditional release.

KPD said that Welcome was previously arrested on May 15 for two counts of domestic assault and one count of felony evading.