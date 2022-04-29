Sevierville police arrest man wanted for attempted murder out of Knox County

Officials said the man surrendered to police without further incident after they spent an hour trying to get him to come out of an apartment.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department arrested a man on an outstanding attempted first-degree murder warrant from Knox County.

City officials said that members of the SPD's SWAT, K-9, and patrol teams arrested Jason Allen Wynn on Friday morning.

At the request of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:45 a.m., SPD officers went to 1269 Avery Lane in Sevierville in an attempt to take Wynn into custody.

According to a press release, information led officers to an apartment where it was believed Wynn was staying. Attempts to get him to come out at first were unsuccessful.

Officials said that after approximately one hour on the scene, Wynn surrendered without further incident.

Wynn was turned over to KCSO deputies. Knox County is investigating the original case that led to the charge, officials said.