A Wisconsin man accused of encouraging a Tennessee teen to take video of her adopted father raping her has been indicted by a grand jury.

Bryan D. Rogers, 31, was charged with production of child pornography and making a false statement.

According to the FBI, Rogers communicated online with the 14-year-old girl from Madisonville for weeks. She told him her adopted father had been sexually abusing her for years, and begged him to help. He claimed that he told her to take video of the rape so they could prove it to the authorities. Once she sent it to him, he drove from Wisconsin to Tennessee to pick her up. She was missing for more than two weeks.

Rogers said that he was only trying to help her and had no criminal intent when asking for the video. He also said the teen wrote a detailed letter outlining the abuse, and he helped her send it along with the video to the FBI.

Authorities and the grand jury did not buy that explanation.

According to the indictment, Rogers "knowingly and intentionally persuaded, induced, and coerced a minor, KV #1, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and such visual depiction was transported in interstate commerce from Tennessee to Wisconsin."

Rogers was also charged with making a false statement because he lied to agents when they came to his home and asked if the girl was there. They later returned, and found her hiding in a closet in the basement.

The teen's father, Randall Pruitt, was charged with rape in Monroe County.