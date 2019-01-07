KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man who faces vehicular homicide charges after a state trooper found a severed torso in his vehicle last month is back in jail while a judge considers whether he should be out on bond.

In a hearing on Monday where the case was bound over to a grand jury, the judge ordered Dorrae D. Johnson, 29, back to jail.

He was released on a $76,000 bond just days after a chase that ended with the discovery of the upper half of a man's body in Johnson's car.

Investigators believe Johnson hit the victim, who was identified as 65-year-old Darryl Eugene Butler, on Sutherland Avenue during the chase and kept going. The violence of the impact severed Butler's body.

After Johnson was released on bond, prosecutors began working to revoke it.

According to a petition filed by District Attorney General Charme Allen with the Knox County General Sessions Court, the state contends that Johnson's "repeated refusal to obey the laws of this State make him a continuing threat to the community."

The judge will release his decision on the bond revocation at a later date.

The grand jury will determine if there's enough evidence against Johnson for his case to go to trial.