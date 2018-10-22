Campbell County, Tenn. — UPDATE 10:45 AM MONDAY: A Killeen, Texas, man faces a slew of charges after authorities say he tried to evade Kentucky and Tennessee authorities during a chase, firing gunshots and holding a gun on his own mother.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the man as Stephen G. Williams, 39. He was being held Monday at the Campbell County Detention Facility.

His mother, Linda Williams of Pensacola, Florida, was being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

A THP report states the incident began in Whitley County, Kentucky, near the Tennessee line. Williams was driving a Ford 150 pickup and holding his mother at gunpoint when he began shooting at other drivers, according to a THP report.

As the chase entered Tennessee on Interstate 75, THP Trooper Maleah Human took over the pursuit. Human saw Williams firing a pistol, according to THP.

When the chase approached a tractor-trailer driven by Travis Hall, 24, of Sabina, Ohio, Hall slowed down.

Williams tried to pass Hall in the left lane and hit his rig, coming to a rest against the median cable barrier, according to THP.

Charges against Williams include felony evading, reckless endangerment, aggravated kidnapping and driving under the influence.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Highway Patrol has one person in custody after a car chase Sunday night on Interstate 75 in Campbell County.

The chase started in Whitley County, Kentucky, and traveled into Tennessee, according to THP.

THP joined the chase until the suspect crashed at the 134mm southbound, according to officials.

The suspect reportedly fired shots during the chase but no one was injured and no vehicles were damaged, according to THP.

THP said there was a female victim being held against her will. She was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Officials continue to investigate.

