Man who killed ex-girlfriend, claimed it was her fault convicted of murder

Jacquiz I. McBee shot and killed Jessica Davis in April 2018 at a home in the 2600 block of Bakertown Road in West Knox County. One shot was fired.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 25-year-old Knoxville man whose computer searches suggested he wanted to commit murder has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Jacquiz I. McBee shot and killed Jessica Davis in April 2018 at a home in the 2600 block of Bakertown Road in West Knox County. One shot was fired.

Davis was the mother of McBee's child. He'd previously assaulted her, records show.

Assistant District Attorneys General Kevin Allen and Joanie Stewart tried the case.

According to the DA's Office, "McBee claimed that the victim, who is the mother of McBee’s child, pulled a handgun on him and shot herself during a struggle over the gun."

Evidence, however, showed McBee had used Google in searches that included the topic of "killing someone while on probation," according to the DA's Office.

He also wrote a letter to someone asking to log into his Gmail account and "alter or delete these searches to make it seem like McBee was looking at the television show “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Jurors this week found McBee was guilty of murder.