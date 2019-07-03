KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was convicted of his third DUI offense after almost crashing his motorcycle into gas station pumps and tossing a baggie of cocaine into the trash when officers arrived.

Donnie Bridges, 66, was arrested on July 31, 2014, after nearly striking Weigel gas pumps with his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Officers responded to a 911 call back on July 31, 2014 at the Weigel’s gas station at 6802 Central Avenue Pike.

Witnesses told officers that Bridges nearly struck the gas pumps with his Harley Davidson motorcycle. When he stopped his motorcycle, Bridges fell over to his left. He then picked his motorcycle up and fell over to his right.

A witness helped Bridges pick the motorcycle back up and removed the keys.

Bridges also admitted to throwing a bag of cocaine in a nearby trash can when officers arrived. He was unable to perform field sobriety tests, but analysis of his blood revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.114, above the legal limit of 0.08.

DUI Third Offense is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a punishment of up to eleven months and twenty-nine days in prison.

The mandatory minimum sentence for a DUI Third Offense is one hundred and twenty days in custody and a license revocation of six years.

The jury also assessed a fine of $10,000.

Bridges was convicted of Driving Under the Influence Third Offense, Simple Possession of Cocaine, and Driving on a Revoked License.

Judge Bob McGee set his case for sentencing on April 11.