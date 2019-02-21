A Wisconsin man accused of encouraging a Tennessee teen to take video of her adoptive father raping her now has been indicted by a grand jury.

Records show Bryan D. Rogers, 31, is charged with production of child pornography and making a false statement. The grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday.

Rogers was to appear Thursday morning in federal court in Madison, Wisconsin. He's been in custody in Madison since Feb. 4.

According to the FBI, Rogers communicated online with the 14-year-old girl from Madisonville for weeks beginning in December.

She told him her adoptive father had been sexually abusing her for years, and begged him to help. Texts of their conversation show he told her to take video of the rape so they could prove it to the authorities. Once she sent it to him, he drove from Wisconsin to Tennessee to pick her up.

She disappeared in mid January from her family's Monroe County farm and was missing for more than two weeks.

Rogers said that he was only trying to help her and had no criminal intent when he asked for the video. He also said the teen wrote a detailed letter outlining the abuse, and he helped her send it along with the video to the FBI.

Authorities and the grand jury did not accept that explanation.

According to the indictment, Rogers "knowingly and intentionally persuaded, induced, and coerced a minor, KV #1, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and such visual depiction was transported in interstate commerce from Tennessee to Wisconsin."

Rogers was also charged with making a false statement because he lied to agents when they came to his Madison home and asked if the girl was there.

According to the indictment, Rogers lied about traveling to Tennessee to get the teen

They later returned, and found her hiding in a closet in the basement.

The teen's father, Randall Pruitt, has been charged with rape in Monroe County.