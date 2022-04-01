Man who sold gun to underage A-E student sentenced to 10 months in federal prison

Kelvon Foster appeared Thursday afternoon before U.S. District Court Judge Katherine A. Crytzer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will spend 10 months in a federal prison for illegally buying a gun for an Austin-East High School student who ended up dying in an armed confrontation with police in a bathroom.

U.S. District Court Judge Katherine A. Crytzer imposed sentence Thursday afternoon on Kelvon Foster, 22. After he finishes his federal prison term, Foster will be on supervised release two years, the judge ordered.

Foster has pleaded guilty to buying a 9mm pistol in April 2021 for Anthony Thompson Jr., age 17. The federal crime is referred to as a "straw purchase."

About two weeks later, Thompson had the loaded gun with him in an Austin-East bathroom when Knoxville police confronted him over a complaint that he'd assaulted a girlfriend.

During the close encounter with officers, Thompson's gun fired and a Knoxville officer fired his weapon, with one bullet hitting the young man in the chest and another hitting a fellow officer in the thigh.

Thompson, who had known Foster since he was a child, gave Foster cash and marijuana for the gun purchase, authorities have said. But buying that gun for Thompson created circumstances that led to Thompson's death, authorities said.

Foster had bought other guns illegally for people, authorities said.

Attorneys for Foster have said he was devastated about what happened to Thompson.

U.S. Attorney Trey Hamilton issued a statement after sentencing.