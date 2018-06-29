A man who was arrested in October 2017 for multiple counts of vandalism on the Blue Ridge Parkway and in Shenandoah National Park was sentenced last month in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Joseph Edward Duva, of Charlottesville, Virginia, pled guilty to multiple vandalism related charges involving property damage to park signs, historic structures, mechanical equipment and vehicles, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Duva was sentenced to 11 months in jail, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $15,483 in restitution.

His arrest and charges stem from a high volume of vandalism on the Virginia side of the parkway and in Shenandoah between April and September 2017. The Blue Ridge Parkway spans 469 miles from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to Cherokee, at the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina.

An in-depth, joint investigation by the National Park Service sites found that Duva damaged property using spray paint, paint balls, and marbles.

“Destruction of public property in a national park is a serious issue and directly impacts the visitor experience,” said parkway Chief Ranger Neal Labrie. “The sentencing in this case sends a strong message to others who might consider similar unlawful behavior.”

Vandalism continues to be a problem across the parkway, particularly in graffiti on signs, bridges and prominent rock features.

In January, Labrie said someone cut the locks on the steel-armed gates at the parkway entrances at N.C. 191/Brevard Road in Asheville and clipped cable wires at U.S. 25/Hendersonville Road, causing a safety hazard.

These gates, which swing open from each side of the road and lock in the middle, had been closed in anticipation of dangerous road conditions based on the weather forecast.

No one has been arrested in relation to these incidents.

Labrieasks visitors who see illegal or suspicious behavior to stay safe and then Parkway Dispatch at 828-298-2491.

