KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man's 14th DUI conviction has landed him in prison for twelve years.

Dennis William Bunch, 52, pleaded guilty this week to Driving Under the Influence: Sixth or Subsequent Offense, according to Knox County prosecutors.

At a sentencing hearing, prosecutors said Knox County Sheriff's deputies responded to a car crash on June 22, 2017.

When they arrived at the site of the crash on East Beaver Creek Drive, passengers told deputies that Bunch was the driver.

Bunch was attempting to leave the scene of the accident with the aid of a walker.

Test results showed he was arrested with a blood alcohol content of 0.168, which is twice the legal limit.

“DUI enforcement saves lives,” said Knox Co. DA Charme Allen. “This offender’s history shows that he is a danger to the community.”

Bunch has thirteen prior DUI convictions in Knox, Loudon, and Grainger Counties. He has seven prior felony convictions, including convictions for Voluntary Manslaughter and Escape.