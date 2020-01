The Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting that wounded a man in the Fort Sanders neighborhood in Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Society 865 apartment complex on Tuesday.

The extent of the man's wounds are unknown.

Emergency crews were still responding to the scene as of 6:15 p.m.

Apartment management said it was aware of the situation and working with law enforcement.

This story is developing.