Man wounded after shooting in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the leg in South Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment at 1208 Cook Drive around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police found a 25-year-old man standing at the bottom of the stairs with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect. Officers said he did not answer any questions and said he didn't need help from first responders.