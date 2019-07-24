MONROE, N.C. — There is a heavy police presence and active search along the North Carolina and South Carolina border south of the Charlotte area. Police are looking for a man accused of killing a Union County, North Carolina mother and injuring her two kids during a home invasion earlier this month.

Police are searching for Byron Blair Watkins, 25, along the section of Lancaster Highway leading from Union County, North Carolina to Lancaster County, South Carolina. Authorities are using heavily armed vehicles and helicopters to search for Watkins.

During the search Thursday, Watkins was believed to have been possibly hiding inside a relative's house on the Lancaster County, South Carolina side of the border. Police responded to the home after reportedly hearing gunshots in the area.

“A lot of excitement for a very quiet area,” said Jim who lives in the area. “And then to have a SWAT team and armored vehicles standing by on the side of the road, and the car being searched and stuff like that is a little unusual.”

A robot from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division entered the home to find it empty.

Deputies have cleared the scene and do not believe the suspect is in the area, but they’re asking people to be cautious because they do not know where the suspect is right now.

“We’re checking every vehicle, checking the trunks and making sure there’s no way that individual can escape that way,” said Pete Havonec, Monroe communications director.

Police announced earlier Thursday that another man, 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant, had been arrested in connection with the deadly home invasion.

Monroe Police Department

“Mr. Sturdivant turned himself in last night and our investigation led us to Mr. Watkins and to this location in Lancaster,” Havonec said. “We believe it was completely random, just an opportunity to break into a home and try to steal money, and unfortunately there was a murder victim. Just tragic and sad and honestly stupid.”

Sturdivant's charges included first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault on a female.

Watkins is wanted for first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and assault on a child under 12.

The victim, Lucero Sosa Capote, was shot and killed during the early morning break-in at 1603 Tower Ct on July 12, according to police.

Her five children were in the home at the time; two were treated for minor injuries during the altercation, according to investigators.

“I’ll be praying for wisdom for the law enforcement officers that are involved in this, I hope that none of them get injured, and just that the whole situation can be resolved without anyone being hurt,” Jim said

Anyone with information on these men should call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

