DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway for a dangerous inmate who was released from the Davidson County Jail due to a clerical error.

According to Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar was being held on $500,000 bond for first-degree murder.

Viera-Aybar was released last Friday, and police are searching for him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began the investigation after Luis Antonio Lopez’s body was found partially burned in a wooded area near Dalton, GA, on Jan. 10, 2017. Lopez was from La Vergne.

Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Lopez had been murdered in Davidson County and Viera-Aybar along with Hector Ruiz and Kevin Palacio dumped his body in Georgia.

The Davidson County Grand Jury indicted the three suspects on March 19, 2018