JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay on the lookout for a man with an active warrant for attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Ronald Todd Boling, 33, is 6'1" and weighs around 200 lbs. He has brown eyes and a shaved head, and the sheriff's office said that he is known to frequent Jefferson, Knox and Grainger Counties, according to the sheriff's office.

The manhunt began after an incident in Strawberry Plains over the weekend, the sheriff said. An active warrant for attempted voluntary manslaughter was issued for Boling following the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who sees Boling or who has information about where he is should call 911 or the Jefferson County Central Dispatch at (865) 475-6855. They could also call Sgt. Amy Gentry at (865) 397-9411, ext. 1105.

