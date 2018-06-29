A manhunt is underway for a man who escaped from custody in Middle Tennessee after being transported to jail.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Joseph Ray Perkins from Vance, Ala. to it's Top 10 Most Wanted list with a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to his capture.

Perkins is wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to face charges including Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Escape, Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, and Theft over $10,000.

Perkins was initially taken into custody on Thursday, but escaped law enforcement after he was taken to the Williamson County Jail near Franklin -- which is south of Nashville. According to the THP, Perkins had assaulted a trooper before escaping.

This is a violent felon who has shown he’s desperate, has assaulted a State Trooper while escaping, and must be taken into custody to prevent further tragedy. pic.twitter.com/jWCtskoBMB — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) June 29, 2018

Perkins is approximately 6'2" and weighs approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joseph Ray Perkins

He was last seen in Williamson County wearing handcuffs, along with a white shirt, silver shorts and no shoes.

The TBI said Perkins previously had access to firearms and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone that sees him is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

