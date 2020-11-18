Man's body found in Campbell County, investigation underway

The body was found Tuesday night.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office and the TBI are investigating the discovery of a man's body Tuesday.

Details weren't available.

WBIR reached out to Sheriff Robbie Goins for information Wednesday. Chief Deputy Matt Wasson said in a text he had no information to release Wednesday night.

To his knowledge, the body hadn't yet been identified.

The body was found Tuesday night.

The TBI confirmed it's helping Campbell County Sheriff's Office in the review.