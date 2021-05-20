Man's body found in woods near Sweetwater convenience store, authorities investigating

Sweetwater police were alerted about 11:15 a.m. Thursday about the body.

Sweetwater police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were investigating the discovery Thursday morning of a man's body found in woods near a convenience store.

The body was found on property next to TJ's Foodmart on North Main Street, according to a release from the Sweetwater Police Department. Information about its condition and how long it might have been there were not released.

Authorities were called about 11:15 a.m.

The body appears to be that of an older man, according to police.

The TBI confirmed Thursday it had agents on the scene.