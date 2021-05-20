Man's body found in woods near Sweetwater convenience store, authorities investigating

Sweetwater police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were investigating the discovery Thursday morning of a man's body found in woods near a convenience store.
The body was found on property next to TJ's Foodmart on North Main Street, according to a release from the Sweetwater Police Department. Information about its condition and how long it might have been there were not released.
Authorities were called about 11:15 a.m.
The body appears to be that of an older man, according to police.
The TBI confirmed Thursday it had agents on the scene.
The body will be taken to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy and identification.