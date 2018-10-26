The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reminding the public about its sex offender locator map which allows people to view the location of sex offenders near them.

The reminder comes just before Halloween, a time when people are encouraged to know where sex offenders are around their neighborhoods.

To access the map, click here then fill out your location and decide what distance you want to view offenders near you.

According to Robert Redburn with the TDOC, officers across the state started this year's "Project Blackout" on October 21st.

Officers go door-to-door reminding registered sex offenders that they must turn their lights off, not have any autumn or Halloween decorations, and adhere to a strict 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until November 1st.

"On Halloween night, it's all hands on deck revisiting and reminding every household and making sure offenders are abiding by those rules," said Redburn.

Redburn says if the rules of the TDOC are violated, the punishment can range from a sanction to immediate jail time depending on both the offender and the offense.

