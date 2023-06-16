6 dead, 1 survivor found in burning Marion County home Thursday night, TBI investigating

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said law enforcement responded to a shooting at the house to find it fully engulfed in flames.

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement in Marion County are on the scene where six people have been found dead late Thursday night, according to Local 3 News in Chattanooga.

They were found in a home on Pine Street in the Sequatchie area.

According to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett, law enforcement responded to a shooting at the residence to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Six people were found dead inside the home, and one survivor was taken to the hospital, Burnett said.

“The scene has been turned over to the TBI; the district attorney’s office is on the scene. It’s still an active investigation,” he told Local 3 News.

There is no threat to the public.