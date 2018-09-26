Mark Hazelwood, the former president of Pilot Flying J, must serve 150 months in prison, a judge ordered Wednesday.

That sentence amounts to a total of 12.5 years. Federal sentences are imposed based on months.

Hazelwood was part of a scheme among some in the Pilot sales department to cheat some trucking customers of promised diesel rebates. The company has paid a $92 million fine and more than $80 million in settlements to customers.

Hazelwood must pay a fine of $750,000.

Senior Judge Curtis L. Collier, who hears cases in Chattanooga, said he would allow Hazelwood to remain on bond conditions until the end of November which means he can stay with his family through Thanksgiving and will have to check in routinely with federal authorities.

Collier also presided over Hazelwood's trial that ended in February with jurors convicting Hazelwood of three felonies: conspiring to commit wire or mail fraud; wire fraud; and witness tampering.

Hazelwood has been free on house arrest, ordered to stay close to his Knoxville area home, since his Feb. 15 conviction.

A man who made more than $75 million during his time with Pilot, he's expected to appeal his case regardless of Collier's decision.

His defense team argues Collier erred in allowing the jury to hear secret tape recordings made in October 2012 during a gathering of some Pilot sales employees. On the recordings, Hazelwood can be heard making racially charged remarks as well as insults against the Cleveland Browns.

Two co-defendants, Scott Wombold and Heather Jones, also were convicted at trial. They'll be sentenced later this year.

Fourteen former Pilot employees also have pleaded guilty in the case and are awaiting sentencing.

