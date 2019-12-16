BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of hitting and killing a Maryville man riding his bicycle earlier this month turned himself into authorities Monday morning.

Jake Robert Walker, 22, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or personal injury, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, Troy Christopher Sample, 36, passed away at the University of Tennessee Medical Center due to his injuries on Dec. 11.

The sheriff's office said deputies assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit worked diligently on the investigation following the accident on Dec. 6. The crash happened at approximately 8 p.m.

"In the days following the accident, deputies conducted a thorough investigation, talking to witnesses and reconstructing the accident that occurred on Peterson Lane near Old Niles Ferry Road," a BCSO release said.

Their investigation led to Jake Robert Walker.

He's being held on a $50,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Session Court on Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be forthcoming.